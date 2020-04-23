Virtual care with Allina Health clinics providers has hit nearly 5,000 per day, almost 60 percent of all scheduled visits. That compares to less than one percent just four weeks ago.
Even as the response to the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop, it is also important to help patients address their on-going health care needs.
Allina Health continues to encourage patients to seek the care they need, when they need it by calling their clinic to find out their best option for care before going to a clinic, urgent care location, or emergency room. Patients not sure where to get care or with questions should call 1-888-4-ALLINA (1-888-425-5462).
“Our patients and providers have adopted virtual care very quickly and this will permanently change how we deliver care even after the COVID-19 pandemic passes,” said David Slowinske, senior vice president, Operations, Allina Health. “We are focused on how to make the experience simpler, more accessible to all consumers and we are working to blend the seamless transition from a virtual care visit to our physical locations for services like lab and imaging.”
Slowinske said the rapid growth in virtual care was only possible thanks to how innovative and flexible our providers and leaders have been during this four week transition, in addition to the strong consumer engagement foundation provided by our state-of-the-art Consumer Experience Center.
Due to the reduced physical visits to Allina Health clinics, clinic services have been temporarily changed. Some clinics have been designated to provide respiratory care, some provide non-respiratory care. A few of the largest Allina Health clinics will provide both kinds of care. A small number of clinics have temporarily closed. Details on clinic changes will continue to be available at allinahealth.org.
“We are adjusting our in-person care options with patient and staff safety in mind. Allina Health Clinics and Urgent Cares are physically separating care for patients with respiratory symptoms and those without,” said Slowinske. “If you need in-person care, call your clinic or 1-888-4-ALLINA (1-888-425-5462). We will ask about your symptoms, let you know if virtual care can meet your needs, and assist you in finding the best option.”
Locations temporarily designated a Respiratory Care clinic are for people experiencing respiratory symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or trouble breathing). Locations temporarily designated a Non-Respiratory clinic are for people with essential or urgent care needs without respiratory symptoms.
Some clinics will continue to provide care for all essential or urgent needs. There are separate entrances, check-in and care areas for patients with respiratory symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or trouble breathing) and for those without.
With your safety in mind, they are prioritizing virtual care – a safe and convenient way to get care right from home. More often than not, there is a virtual option for the care you need. Visit Get Care Now or call your clinic and they will assist you with finding the right option for you.
