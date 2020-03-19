North Branch, MN (55056)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers this morning changing to mixed rain and snow during the afternoon hours. High 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.