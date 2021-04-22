Allina Health is pleased to announce they are now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to patients ages 50 and above without medical conditions, in addition to those who were previously eligible. For more information, visit allinahealth.org.
At this time, patients do not need to reach out to Allina Health. We will reach out to patients in eligible groups to schedule vaccine appointments through email, phone and letters.
“Allina Health is proud to have vaccinated more than 120,000 patients with at least one dose of vaccine,” said John Misa, MD and chief medical officer for Allina Health Group. “We are honored to be able to provide this crucial protection to our patients and communities. As we see our COVID-19 numbers start to rise again, we encourage all people to continue to practice important public health measures like masking and distancing.”
Allina Health has a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine that they receive from the government on a weekly basis. Demand remains high and continues to exceed their capacity.
They are scheduling appointments as quickly as their vaccine supply allows.
To ensure fairness, they use a computer to randomly select the order in which patients are contacted. They expect that it will take several weeks to complete invitations to patients in the 50 and above group.
As part of their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy, they continue to prioritize creating equitable access to vaccine for communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and have historically faced disparities. Allina Health has hosted several successful community vaccine events already and will continue hosting community-focused vaccine events in the future.
For additional information visit www.allinahealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccines.
About Allina Health
Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 11 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services that provide home care, senior transitions, hospice care, and emergency medical transportation services.
Learn more at allinahealth.org and join them on Facebook and Twitter.
