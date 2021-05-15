Allina Health is excited to share they have reached a key milestone in their COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Allina Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all people 16 years or older, including Allina Health patients and non-patients. All eligible Allina Health patients have been offered the opportunity to receive a vaccine from them.
“The COVID-19 vaccine offers crucial protection to our patients, staff and communities,” said John Misa MD, chief medical officer, Allina Health Group. “We continue to encourage anyone 16 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccination to help bring an end to this pandemic as soon as possible.”
Allina Health is proud to administer COVID-19 vaccines and they are providing vaccinations as quickly as they are able. Existing patients can schedule an appointment via their Allina Health account (MyChart) by visiting AllinaHealth.org and selecting My Account. Non-patients can schedule an appointment online by visiting AllinaHealth.org and selecting Get Care. Allina Health patients and non-patients can also call our COVID-19 Scheduling Line at 612.262.5533.
Allina Health has hosted several successful community vaccine events and will continue hosting community-focused vaccine events in the future. For more information, visit allinahealth.org.
