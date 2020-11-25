The safety of Allina Health’s patients, visitors and employees continue to be our top priority. As safety guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to evolve around the coronavirus (COVID-19), so do their policies at Allina Health facilities.
As they continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19, the visitor guidelines will be updated as needed to help keep their patients, staff and visitors safe. As of Nov. 18, the status is RED, no visitors allowed.
There are the limited exceptions for visitors while they are in RED status. You can find them on our Visitor Guidelines web page at https://www.allinahealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19/getting-care-at-allina-health/visitor-guidelines.
If you qualify for a visitor exception, these guidelines must be followed:
• Visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and must pass the screening to visit a patient. Visitors who leave the building must show their screening sticker or be re-screened to re-enter.
• Visitors must wear a mask, visitor badge and screening sticker at all times during the visit.
• Visitors must have good hand hygiene and practice physical distancing during the visit. Hand sanitizer is located at all building entrances and on patient care units.
• If the waiting room is full, visitors may be asked to wait outside the building.
• Visitors should visit only the patient’s room and avoid other areas. Visitors may be asked to step out of the room during an exam or treatment.
• Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed, unless a compassionate exception has been granted.
• Compassionate care exceptions may be considered.
They understand that it is difficult when a loved one is hospitalized and you are not able to visit them in person. Their patient video calling software, Care to Connect, allows you to remotely connect.
