Allina Health continues to the monitor the rapidly evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are actively supporting containment efforts and working to ensure the safety of their patients, their employees and the public.
In order to do that, Allina Health has announced visitor restrictions to its facilities:
• Sick people are not allowed to visit patients.
• All patients are limited to two visitors per day. Compassionate exceptions may be granted by patient care manager.
• Children under 12 years old are not allowed to visit.
• For patients who are COVID-19 Persons Under Investigation (PUI) or who have confirmed COVID-19:
- Visitors are not allowed except by compassionate exception only.
- Loved ones are encouraged to use other ways to communicate with COVID-19 patients, which may include Skype, FaceTime, telephone and other channels.
At Allina Health clinics, children or other family members of patients are not considered to be visitors. These individuals can be at the clinic with the patient.
They know these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. They are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients, staff and the public.
