Allina Health has announced the introduction of a new Paid Caregiver Leave benefit for non-contract employees.
The new benefit, a first among the region’s health care systems, allows up to two weeks of paid time off each year for eligible staff to spend time caring for immediate family members having serious health issues or to care for and bond with a new child.
“We respect and value the important contributions of all our employees,” said Christine Moore, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Allina Health. “We heard from our staff that being able to care for themselves and their loved ones is vital to their well-being. As part of our mission to provide Whole Person Care, we are excited to be the first health care system in our region to offer this valuable benefit so our employees can take the time they need, when they need it.”
As of Aug. 1, 2021, eligible Allina Health non-contract employees can receive the new Paid Caregiver Leave benefit.
The benefit will pay 60-percent of an employee’s eligible pay for up to two weeks within a 12-month period. Beginning in 2023, the Paid Caregivers Leave benefit will be enhanced to 100-percent of an employee’s eligible pay.
Allina Health recognizes that time-away from work is highly desired and valued and we are committed to supporting a healthy work-life balance for our employees.
In addition to the new Paid Caregiver Leave benefit, this fall eligible non-contract Allina Health staff will also be able to purchase up to five extra paid time off days to use the following year.
About Allina Health
Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90-plus clinics, 11 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services that provide home care, senior transitions, hospice care, and emergency medical transportation services. Learn more at allinahealth.org and join them on Facebook and Twitter.
