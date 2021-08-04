Allina Health recently announced that the organization will implement a system wide policy to make the COVID-19 vaccine a condition of employment at Allina Health.
Allina Health is dedicated to preventing illness and caring for the communities they serve. The timing of this decision is informed by the growing concern of their clinicians and patients about the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases being driven by highly transmissible variants. As health care providers, they feel strongly that they play a unique role in demonstrating leadership to the community on important public health matters.
More contagious variants of the virus continue to spread and they are seeing case counts and hospitalizations increase. They know vaccination against the virus is the best path to end the pandemic. It is urgent that they do everything they can to protect their patients, staff and communities and reduce further strain on the health care system.
“The entire Allina Health team has been exceptional in rising to the challenges over the past year and a half,” said John Misa, MD, vice president and clinical officer of Allina Health. “Ensuring that our employees are vaccinated not only sends an important signal to the community that we embrace safety, but that we continue to take every possible step to bring about the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Allina Health will begin requiring COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 1, 2021 for all employees, volunteers, students and contracted staff, with limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons. By that date, employees will need to receive at least one vaccine dose. Currently, more than 73% of Allina Health employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
As part of their Commitment to Care, Allina Health has continued requiring masks in all their facilities and recently announced a required influenza vaccine policy as added safety measures for their patients and staff. By Jan. 1, 2022 to coincide with the 2021-2022 influenza season, all employees, volunteers, students and contracted staff must receive the influenza vaccination, with limited exemptions.
About Allina Health
Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90-plus clinics, 11 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services that provide home care, senior transitions, hospice care, home oxygen and medical equipment, and emergency medical transportation services.
