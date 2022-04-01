Allina Health has changed its visitor policy guidelines allowing for additional family and friends to visit patients. Safety measures including masking and social distancing still remain in place, to keep their patients, staff and visitors safe.
All visitors and support persons will be continue to be screened for symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Visitors or support persons who do not pass the screening will not be able to visit or accompany a patient in clinic and hospital settings.
For most inpatients, the policy changes mean there is no specific limit on the number of visitors as long as they pass the COVID-19 screening and safe social distancing is possible. Children ages 5 – 17 must be from the same household as the patient in order to visit and must be accompanied by an adult visitor.
In their birth centers, two support people are allowed per patient during triage, labor and delivery. In ante-partum and post-partum areas up to two minors ages 5-17 from the same household are allowed, in addition to the two support people.
Complete visitor guidelines for other service areas of our hospitals can be viewed online.
At times, the number of visitors in a patient’s room may need to be limited out of medical necessity, as determined by the care team.
