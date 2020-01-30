This month as our nation remembers Dr. Martin Luther King’s influence on our nation, I was reminded of one of his speeches where he spoke of three important words. Those words are ALL, HERE and NOW. I am reminded of our mission and belief statements that we have adopted as a school district.
The promise of Rush City Schools is to create global citizens who are lifelong learners. Our promise include ALL students. We have the privilege and honor of working with over 900 students every day! In education, we serve ALL students. We serve ALL of the children in our school district and our surrounding communities. We also have a healthy size of open enrolled students in our school system who choose Rush City as their educational opportunity.
We also expect ALL of our staff to promote student growth through care, collaboration and empowerment. Rather our staff serve on a bus, in the cafeteria, in the classroom, and our offices, the expectations is that we all promote out students HERE and NOW.
We expect ALL of our students to choose to accept, believe, and challenge themselves and others. Be that in the classroom, on the field, in the classroom, and abroad, the belief is that ALL students demonstrate that HERE and NOW.
We also appreciate the fact that our community continues to encourage and support our students academically, emotionally, and socially. We believe that ALL community members are encouraged and expected to do that HERE AND NOW.
Therefore let’s all reflect on Dr. King’s ever relevant message of the fierce urgency of NOW, the declaration of responsibility of ALL people, and the opportunity to do this HERE in Rush City and its surrounding communities.
