Recently, North Branch Area High School Air Force JROTC Cadets, in cooperation with the North Branch American Legion Post 85, performed a flag retirement ceremony where several American Flags were properly retired.
The flag retirement ceremony is a time-honored tradition.
Cadet Major Brianna Hendren, Cadet Operations Squadron Commander, was the detail commander.
Cadet Hendren stated, “This flag has served its nation well and long. It has worn to a condition in which it should no longer be used to represent the nation. This flag represents all of the flags collected and being retired from service today. The honor we show here today is for this one flag, we are showing for all of the flags.”
Cadet Hendren then led the Cadet Corps in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
Upon conclusion of the Pledge, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Lindsey Meizo, Cadet Deputy Group Commander, delivered the first flag to Cadet Colonel Gabriell Hanson, Cadet Group Commander, for retirement. The Cadet Corps retired more than 20 American Flags.
Colonel Paul Johnson, the Senior Aerospace Science Instructor, and Jim Johnson from the American Legion, both stated how professional the cadets conducted the ceremony and how proud they are of the cadets and the community service they perform.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.