Experience a vibrant performance filled with dance, music, drumming, and storytelling in celebration of Haitian culture and history on Saturday, May 7, from 1-2 p.m., at the Cambridge Public Library.
The East Central Regional Library is pleased to present Afoutayi Haitian Dance, Music and Arts, a Minnesota-based performance company that aims to promote Haitian heritage and diversify contemporary representations of Haiti though music, art, dance, and history education. Dance connects the Haitian people to their spiritual and cultural heritage, having been passed down through lineages of African and Indigenous ancestry.
This program presents Haitian cultural heritage with songs in Creole and French languages, accompanied with live drumming. Afoutayi Dance, Music and Arts Company are COMPAS teaching artists.
All ages are welcome! Registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Please make sure to register each person in your group.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn.
