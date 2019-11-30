An annual service to welcome the Advent season will be held at 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Lutheran Church on Sunday, Dec. 1.
The special service, prepared by the Women of the ELCA/Spring Lake Lutheran, will include readings, music and a presentation by the Sunday School children.
Following the service will be fellowship, goodies and a Make a Gingerbread House event. All are welcome and there is no cost to attend.
Spring Lake Lutheran is located four miles west of North Branch or nine miles east of Cambridge on Highway 95, then one block north on Erickson Road (County 48).
For more information call the church office at 651-674-4606, email sll.church@gmail.com. or visit www.sllchurch.org.
