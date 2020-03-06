North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) announced in January the need to make roughly $500,000 in budget adjustments for the 2020-2021 school year, primarily due to a continued pattern of declining enrollment affecting roughly 40% (Schools for Equity in Education) of school districts in Minnesota; combined with funding from the legislature not keeping pace with inflation, and special education under-funding. However, needed adjustments to the 2020-2021 budget are mitigated by several factors:
• Ended 2018-2019 better than projected.
• Current enrollment higher than projected, but continues to decline overall.
• Safe schools allocation of $99,000.
• Staff development support for media specialists.
To address the projected deficit for the 2020-2021 school year, NBAPS staff have been busy identifying budget savings through the Budget Boot Camp (BBC) process. The recommendation was provided to the school board at the Thursday, Feb. 27 work session.
To align next year’s expenditures with projected available funding, the school district reduced positions by 11.25 full time equivalent (FTE) positions. Other changes include:
• Class size reductions in 5th and 6th grade.
• Expand gifted and talented programming.
• WIFI on buses discontinued for lack of use.
• Appoint Interim Middle School Principal to full-time Principal.
• Hire full-time Middle School Asst. Principal.
• Implement weather-related e-learning days.
• Expand co-teaching to 11th grade English Language Arts.
• $20 increase to activity fees.
• Explore Knowledge Bowl for grades 5-6.
• Develop community fitness center use process.
• Finalize energy conservation guidelines.
• Repair digital sign at Ed Center.
• Add a behavior technician at Sunrise.
State funding remains the single-most significant factor in budgeting for school districts. It simply has not kept up with inflation and each year every dollar we are provided accomplishes a little bit less.
You can learn more about funding and inflation, as well as review the budget recommendation, at the NBAPS website: www.isd138.org/Page/193. Or, look for “20-21 budget information” in the “about” tab at the homepage. Input regarding the budget recommendation can be provided at budgetinput@isd138.org, or 651-674-1080. The school board will consider the budget recommendation at its regular meeting on Thursday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m.
