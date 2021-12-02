We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
This is not Henry Abraham’s first year on the Eastern Illinois University men’s basketball team.
It just feels as if it is, since the 2020 Cambridge-Isanti High School graduate had a most unusual freshman season last winter.
COVID-19 caused some of the disturbances, limiting the number of fans in venues and restricting basics such as travel, class participation and a variety of other elements essential to college basketball.
On the court, the Panthers were so hard hit by COVID-19 and other injuries that there were times the team did not have enough available bodies to hold a traditional practice.
“This year is completely opposite from last year,” Abraham said. “Last year we had no fans at games, and we had so many people injured, we couldn’t practice 5-on-5.
“It just didn’t feel like a season last year. This feels like a season – my first real college season.”
The 6-foot guard graduated from Cambridge-Isanti as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 3,070 points and helped lead the Bluejackets to back-to-back Class 4A Section titles in 2019 and 2020.
And he hit the ground running at Eastern Illinois: In just his second collegiate game, Abraham made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points in just 16 minutes in a double-overtime win at Wisconsin-Green Bay.
By season’s end, Abraham had played in 22 games, including nine starts, and averaged 5.5 points per game while ranking third on the team with 32 3-pointers made.
But the Panthers finished with a 9-18 overall record and were 6-14 in the Ohio Valley Conference thanks in large part to a lack of healthy bodies.
“It was a mixture of COVID-19 and injuries,” Abraham said. “For three weeks we only had seven people at practice a lot of times, so we just had walk-throughs.”
It did not help that many of the team’s games were played in empty arenas.
“At some places, no one was allowed in the gym,” Abraham said. “At other places, only a limited number of fans were allowed in. It made the games feel like preseason scrimmages, where you play against someone else, but no one is there to watch.
“I like to feed off the crowd’s energy, so that was tough for me.”
While Abraham may have been happy with his freshman season, he was far from satisfied.
“We had no summer practices to get ready for the season, but I think I adapted to the opportunity that was given to me,” he said. “This past offseason I think I made bigger strides, though.
“I think I’m more athletic, faster. I’m more used to the pace of Division I basketball. I think my shot is better than it was last year. I think having a year under my belt helped me get ready for this year.”
Abraham said one aspect of his game that has improved since high school is his play on defense.
“In high school I would take breaks on defense to conserve energy for offense,” he said. “In college I’ve had to be focused 100 percent on defense; if you’re not, it allows the other team to get easy baskets.”
Abraham also has had to adjust to a coaching change as Jay Spoonhour, Eastern Illinois’ coach last season, was replaced by former Evansville coach Marty Simmons.
“This coach holds us a lot more accountable,” Abraham said. “Last year was more relaxed – in part because we only had seven people – but this year things are stricter. There’s more accountability, and the practices are more intense.
“It reminds me of coach [Mike] McDonald at Cambridge-Isanti. And it is helping us all improve, and that’s good.”
This season Abraham is the only player who has started all seven of Eastern Illinois’ games. He ranked third on the team with an average of 7.9 points per game, and he leads the Panthers with 13 3-pointers and 48.1% shooting from behind the arc.
Abraham finished with 11 points in a narrow loss to Central Michigan in his team’s home opener on Nov. 15, then added 15 in a win over Rockford three nights later.
Better still, Abraham’s parents made an early season road trip to Northwestern University in Chicago, Saint Louis University, then to Charleston, Illinois — where EIU is located — to watch their son play.
“It’s great to have them at games,” Abraham said of his family. “It means a lot to me, knowing they are taking time out of their week and doing a lot of driving just to see me play.”
Despite the strange start to Abraham’s college career, he said there is little he would change.
“I wouldn’t say I enjoyed last year, but I’m enjoying this year a lot more,” he said. “This feels more normal.”
