Dear Editor:
Definition of a North Branch Council meeting – dysfunctional. Tuesday evening at the council meeting was like having a root canal without anesthesia. Painful is an understatement.
The mayor acted like we were at a prize fight, allowing himself and some members of the audience to be out of control.
When the meeting was nearing the end, complaints against council member Kelly Neider were brought up. These supposedly happened during her commission appointment to the Water and Light Commission. Rumors have been circulating for some time about her and Commissioner Peter Schaaps, regarding open meeting laws and stepping on the rights of Water and Light employees.
Ms. Neider presented a very dramatic case for herself, but it was very difficult to understand her presentation. She placed the blame on everyone but herself.
In her defense, the water and Light Commission is not for the “faint of heart.” It is very complex for a novice. Mistakes can easily be made when you don’t have the background for it. Owning up to mistakes might have ended the rumors. Now, there is still a cloud over her head and still no answers.
The total disrespect shown to council member, Brian Voss, by Mayor Swenson, was outrageously inappropriate. A very toxic environment exists and should cease and desist immediately.
Notice the absence of the local newspaper reporters at the meeting. Do you blame them?
Maybe the mayor should take a break and reevaluate if he can handle this position?
