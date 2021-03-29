“Charming Spring”
A poem by Patricia L. Cisco. Published: March 2018.
Reminiscent melodies, serenade the morning breeze.
Feathered creatures nest with care, in cherry blossoms pink and fair.
Perfumed scent of roses flow.
Tiny blades of green grass grow.
Misty showers soak the earth, glorious colors come to birth.
Gathering clouds come and go, rain, sun, and vibrant bow.
Dainty petals, fancy flair, dancing in the warm, sweet air.
Violets, yellows, purest white, graceful, gentle, welcomed sight.
Thank you, oh sweet lovely spring, patiently waiting the charms you bring!
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entrée, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Friday, March 26: Center closed.
Monday, March 29: Spaghetti.
Tuesday, March 30: Meatloaf w/Potatoes.
Wednesday, March 31: Baked Chicken w/Baked Potato Casserole.
Thursday, April 1: Easter Ham Dinner.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior Meal Delivery Program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
