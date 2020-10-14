A vision that began over a decade ago to provide a place for honor, healing and remembrance for all United States veterans is now a reality in Cambridge.
The Veterans Memorial Park dedication was held under beautiful blue skies the evening of Oct. 9. The park, located at 207 Birch St. S., Cambridge, is a place to honor all veterans from any era of the U.S. military.
Clark Swanson, Vietnam veteran and past commander of the Cambridge American Legion, was the visionary behind Veterans Memorial Park.
“Welcome to our beautiful park. I call it our park, because that is what it is. It is meant for me, you and everyone here. We’ve worked hard to make it a special place that has meaning to everyone,” Swanson said. “Remember, a veteran, whether active duty, retired, National Guard or Reserve, is someone who at one point in their life wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America for an amount up to and including their life.”
Veterans Memorial Park includes veterans’ names listed on granite blocks that include the engraving of their name, branch of service, military rank, and years of service, which are placed on memorial walls. Each memorial wall is constructed in India Black Granite, the same black granite used for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Jim Rostberg, chair of Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, retired director of the Isanti County Veterans Service Office and Veterans Memorial Park committee member, was the master of ceremonies for the dedication ceremony. He explained the park also includes the displaying of the American flag and POW/MIA flag, as well as flags representing the six branches of the U.S. military.
Those who purchased a flag pole for a branch of the military raised their respective flag while “The Armed Forces Medley” played in the background.
— Army flagpole: Purchased by Bradford Township.
— Navy flagpole: Purchased by Rum River VFW Post 2735.
— Marine Corps flagpole: Purchased by Athens Township.
— Air Force flagpole: Purchased by First Bank and Trust.
— Coast Guard flagpole: Purchased by Jeff and Kelly Lillemoen.
— Merchant Marine flagpole: Purchased by Howard McCarty American Legion Post 290.
Swanson has worked for over a decade to make Veterans Memorial Park a reality.
“My homecoming from Vietnam was not what I expected. We were told to get out of our uniforms and to blend back into society. I never want that to happen again,” Swanson said. “I had a dream for many years about a park where everyone could come together and remember, and my dream has come true. I talked with my wife, Annette, who encouraged me to follow my dream.”
Following this vision, Swanson and his wife met with Rostberg and formed a Veterans Memorial Park committee. Committee members include Clark and Annette Swanson and their daughter Kim Swanson, Jim and Kathy Rostberg, Gail Genin, Kelly Lillemoen, Susan Morris and Curt Haugen.
Swanson explained the park would not have been possible without a partnership with the Cambridge American Legion, who purchased the land and donated it to Veterans Memorial Park.
“There are people on the walls from the Revolutionary War all the way up to people presently serving in the military. We’ve been told by many people how beautiful the park is and one of them said that ‘there is dignity in simplicity,’ and we believed we achieved that,” Swanson said. “Our park has brought many families together by talking about their veterans. We also want to say a special thank you to our veterans service office for helping families research their veterans’ information.”
Swanson said Veterans Memorial Park is a place the entire county can be proud of.
“This park is a tremendous achievement, something that the city and county can be proud of. It stands for the past, the present and the future,” Swanson said. “Once again I would like to thank everyone who worked with and is present tonight to enjoy the park and what it represents.”
Haugen played a vital part in the completion of the park.
“Thanks for coming, what an awesome turnout, this is fantastic. Clark, I just want to say thank you for your vision, your idea and for allowing the committee members to build on that idea and that vision, and to come up with what we ended up with here — this is fantastic,” Haugen said. “To the committee that I was forced to work with, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to play a special part in this park. These people all have their hearts into this project, which is terribly obvious when you get an opportunity to talk with them and work with them. Every one of them wanted to have something the community and themselves could be proud of, and you did it, so it’s really great.”
Haugen also gave a special thanks to his wife for allowing him to spend his summer working on a community service project.
“We’re really excited to dedicate this park. The people that are written on these walls are the people that are going to be written on future walls, and to those that are written on our hearts. This park will always be a place where people can come to remember those people, respect them, reflect (on) what they went through. I’m terribly proud to be a part of this.”
Haugen listed contractors, businesses, companies and organizations that played a role in the physical construction of the park, some of who donated all their time, labor, materials and equipment to the project. Becklin & Whitney of Cambridge served as consulting engineers, while BJ Baas Builders of Cambridge served as general contractor.
“Through their dedication, their generosity, their donations and support, they saved this park tens of thousands of dollars, enough if they didn’t, it wouldn’t have happened this year, which is fantastic,” Haugen said. “So with that, we’d like to say thank you to the contractors and material vendors that have made our memorial possible.”
Morris, who serves as an Isanti County commissioner, played an integral role in the building of the park, but was unable to attend the dedication due to illness. Rostberg read a statement on Morris’ behalf.
“All gave some, some gave all. Every name on these walls has a story. Some of the veterans on these walls laid down their very lives for our freedom. These veterans had mothers and fathers, husbands and wives, brothers and sisters,” Rostberg read on behalf of Morris. “There were many sad, lonely nights waiting and wondering how their loved ones were doing; are they safe, will they come home. For those that enlisted, some never saw a theater of war, but the potential was always there. Many of us here today did not enlist in the Armed Services, but we were taught by our mothers and fathers to respect those who do serve.”
Morris thanked the community and different government entities for their support of the project, especially the Cambridge City Council and Cambridge city staff. She also noted Athens Township and Bradford Township donated some of their park funds to the park as well.
Morris mentioned the day the sod was to be laid, Cambridge Police Officer Jesse Peck had a posting on Facebook for help to lay the sod. Peck took it upon himself to call Cambridge-Isanti High School football coach Shane Weibel to see if any of his football players would be interested in helping.
“Several football team players and a few cadets from the Polaris Battalion showed up. An eight-hour job got shrunk down to less than two hours. It was unbelievable,” Rostberg read on behalf of Morris. “Carol Ann Smith came by that day with sandwiches for all the workers. I shared with her the story about the football team and she shed a tear and said, ‘This park is truly built by this community.’ I shed a few tears also and said it has been, more than you may ever know.”
“We had many needs like these. And whether it was 4-H kids, friends, neighbors or just some kindhearted soul that stopped by to help, you showed up. To all of you, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Rostberg read on behalf of Morris. “My biggest thanks goes to Clark and his wife, Annette, for having a dream and a vision to create this special place. You have a special bond and you make a powerful team. You truly have created a place of healing for all of us. So to all of you that physically helped, monetarily helped, or are here to honor the veterans in your life, thank you. Each and every one of you made this possible. God bless this community and God bless the United States of America.”
Through tears, Swanson wrapped up the dedication ceremony.
“It’s a tough night. I can’t thank the people who were involved in this that have come out here tonight to enjoy this park, which has a special, special meaning to me,” Swanson said. “And I hope we can continue to fill these walls and make this as great as we can make it.”
For more information on Veterans Memorial Park, to make a donation, or to purchase a granite block in honor of a veteran, visit veteransmemorialparkinc.org or call 763-670-9045.
