The Mystery Mountain Boys, a local gospel-bluegrass band, will present “A Mystery Mountain Christmas” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Spring Lake Lutheran Church, North Branch.
The “Boys” invite you to sit back, relax and enjoy as they perform Christmas songs, bluegrass, country gospel and whatever else the Lord inspires them to do! Be prepared to laugh, tap your feet and sing along during this evening of good music and fellowship! There is no charge for the concert, but free will donations will be joyfully accepted.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow the concert. Also, get a jump on your Christmas ‘baking’ by shopping at the Cookie Sale before and after the concert. Cookie platters of five dozen may be pre-ordered by calling the church, and they will be sold by the dozen at the concert. The delicious baked goods will be provided by the members of Spring Lake Lutheran who are known for their baking expertise.
Spring Lake Lutheran is located four miles west of North Branch or nine miles east of Cambridge on Highway 95, then one block north on Erickson Road (County 48). For more information call the church office at 651-674-4606, email sll.church@gmail.com.or visit www.sllchurch.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.