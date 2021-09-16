What a great start to the 2021-2022 school year!
I would like to commend our students and staff for their energy and enthusiasm throughout this first week. We continue to strive for excellence both in the classroom and out of the classroom with our after school activities. This does include keeping the main focus for us all, which is providing for a high level of education so that our students can achieve their highest potential!
Some important school dates coming up:
Sept. 29 & Oct. 6: K-6 Conferences.
Oct. 6: HS Conferences.
Dec. 15: HS Conferences.
Feb. 16 & 23: K-6 Conferences.
March 8: HS Conferences.
Activities Update:
The fall musical Descendants is going to be a must see! The students and staff have put in countless hours of work and preparation for their upcoming performances. Performances are set for Nov. 6, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. as well as Nov. 7 & 14 at 2 p.m.
MSHSL Update:
Our Cross Country Runners have shown tremendous growth during the season and have had several personal bests achieved. The team is competing with a normal meet schedule for this fall. Keep up the good work runners!
All levels of football are up and running. The varsity lost their home opener to Mesabi East 46-36 and will play host to Deer River on Friday. The boys are working extremely hard and have been improving daily. I have truly enjoyed coaching this group with their excellent commitment in-season and their coachability. Keep working hard guys!
All levels of volleyball are up and running as well. The varsity won their first match of the year vs. Milaca on Tuesday. These girls have also shown great growth to this point and have been very fun to watch compete on the court. Way to go!
In closing, I would like to thank the parents, local businesses and the Braham Community as a whole for your wonderful support of our students and their education/activities! We have so many fantastic things going on here at Braham Area Schools. Our kids are doing many great things, they deserve the credit for making Braham Area Schools truly an enjoyable place to work and be a part of.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.