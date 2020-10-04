Dear Editor:
With all the activities that could not go on this year, I was deeply thankful for the gift of fireworks that were displayed in North Branch on July 4 and recently on the Hay Days property. It truly put a sparkle into an otherwise bleak year. To all those involved, bless you for the joy you brought into our lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.