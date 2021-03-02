“It felt as if every shot was going into the net. Every time I got the puck, I was in a good spot. I would shoot it, and it would go in. It definitely was something I never dreamed would happen.”
~ North Branch senior Tucker Sachs
The realization that something big was happening hit North Branch boys hockey standout Tucker Sachs midway through the second period of his team’s game against Pine City on Monday, Feb. 22.
“After I got my fourth goal, I thought, ‘I might be on to something here,’” Sachs said.
For coach Jacob Mars, the realization came during the second intermission, with his team trailing the Dragons 5-4 in a wild and woolly contest.
“Because the game was so back-and-forth, when the second period was over, the coaching staff and I took a step back – and we realized, ‘Holy cow, he’s got four,’” Mars said. “And then he scored two more.”
Indeed, Tucker Sachs scored a school record six goals in the contest played at Chisago Lakes. While the Vikings eventually lost 7-6, Mars said the senior forward’s “double hat trick” was particularly impressive because Sachs stayed in system all game long.
“If you have a kid who tries to skate the puck from end-to-end to score a goal, that’s not team hockey,” Mars said. “When you have a kid like Tucker, who was helping to move the puck around, getting in the right spot to score goals, and creating opportunities, that’s the team play you’re looking for.”
Sachs said the six-goal performance was a dream come true. Well, sort of.
“It felt as if every shot was going into the net,” Sachs said. “Every time I got the puck, I was in a good spot. I would shoot it, and it would go in. It definitely was something I never dreamed would happen.”
Sachs said his fifth goal of the night, a short-handed tally that came at the 3:18 mark of the final period, is the one he would like to see on highlight reels.
“My teammate, Joey Kerchner, passed it to me in front of the net,” Sachs said. “I took a slap shot, and it went right corner. That was a nice one.”
Sachs, who is in his third year on the varsity at North Branch, began this week tied for seventh in the state in goals scored with 21.
“I think I got better over the summer in figuring out ways to get to the net,” Sachs said. “It helps when I play with Joey, because he seems to get five assists every night. He’s a very fast guy, and he finds me with the puck.
“I also give credit to teammates like Loghan Croal and Lawton Gerrin. They have helped me have a good season.”
Sachs has scored 62 goals in his three seasons at North Branch, including 26 in 25 games last season. He is poised to surpass that goal total, considering his 21 goals this season have come in just 12 games, thanks in part to four hat tricks.
“Tucker has been a massive part of our offense,” Mars said. “When you look at our stats, Tucker is three miles above any other guy.
“We love the way Tucker plays, because he’s not selfish with the puck. He plays a ‘team’ game. Tucker has the ability to make the other players around him better, and that’s a great trait to have.”
The excitement surrounding Sachs’ six-goal performance was muted by the realization that the Vikings lost to Pine City after surrendering seven goals, a season-long problem for North Branch.
“This season has been a little bumpy, but I think we’re coming together as a team,” Sachs said. “I think it’s really going to be fun the rest of the way.
“We needed to get used to playing with each other. We needed better chemistry, and I think we’ve figured it out.”
Proof the Vikings may have “figured it out” is a 9-3 shellacking of Chisago Lakes, the first-place team in the Mississippi 8 Conference, on Friday, Feb. 26.
“Sometimes it takes a hard look in the mirror to realize you have to play defense to win games,” Mars said. “It was evident our guys looked in that mirror, because we had focused on defense all week – and we beat Chisago because of defense.
“Our team really was solid in the defensive zone. When you do that, you give your goaltender confidence, and [goalie] Luke [Opdahl] stood on his head. It was a back-and-forth game, and our guys fought back.”
Mars said the momentum in Friday’s win shifted to North Branch when the team scored twice in the final two minutes of the second period – including a goal by Sachs with just a second left in the period.
“You could feel it on the bench after that goal,” Mars said. “When the score was 5-2 at the end of the second period, our guys really kept their foot on the accelerator. It shows we can beat anybody when we’re willing to play hard and play good defense.”
North Branch scored four times in the final period to pull away, with Sachs scoring short-handed.
Sachs said his goal is to attend a college where he can play a sport that puts a stick in his hand. But that sport is lacrosse, not hockey.
“I started playing lacrosse in fifth grade, and I played at Forest Lake until high school,” Sachs said. “And I’ve played summer lacrosse [with Team Minnesota] ever since.
“When I was a bantam, I made a huge jump in my development, and I think playing lacrosse was the reason why. And lacrosse [tactically] is very similar to hockey, so playing both sports have helped me with both.”
