Five people were injured during an early morning house explosion on Saturday, Oct. 23.
According to a press release provided by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:31 a.m. on Oct. 23, the Isanti County Sheriff’s 911 Center received numerous calls reporting a possible house explosion on the 33000 block of Hilary Circle Northeast in Cambridge Township, which is in the area of the Cambridge airport.
Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel located four individuals walking around the exterior of the house. These four adult victims were suffering from varying levels of injury, all were non-life-threatening. Multiple ambulances and fire apparatus arrived on the scene.
Additional information was received that one more person, an adult male, was in the residence. It was believed that he was in the basement at the time of the explosion. Deputies and fire personnel were able to remove large amounts of debris to get to the victim and he was removed from the house.
Three victims were transported by ambulance to Cambridge Medical Center while two were transferred to Mercy Hospital. Since the initial transfer to the hospitals, two of the victims been transferred to North Memorial Medical Center due to the severity of their injuries. All the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Three of the victims were male and two were female. Four of the victims are in the 40s and one is in their 20s.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene and will be working with the Cambridge Fire Department and the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office to determine the nature and cause of the explosion.
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the numerous law enforcement agencies that assisted with this incident as well as the Cambridge and Isanti fire departments.
