The Chisago County 4-H program invites youth, families, and community members to spread some cheer this holiday season by safely connecting and caring for members of your community.
This community challenge is open for anyone of any age! Youth under age 13 will need to work with an adult or older youth to submit their completed challenges on our 4-H Mission: Connection Facebook page, or can participate by emailing photos to 4-H Educator jeremyf@umn.edu.
How can your family participate?
1. Visit the Chisago County website (z.umn.edu/chisago4hchallenge) to learn what challenges are available between Dec. 1-31.
2. Register your family or individual team on the registration form (z.umn.edu/register4Hchallenge).
3. Be safe and maintain COVID-19 guidelines as you participate.
4. Upload photos of your completed challenges to the 4-H MISSION: CONNECTION Facebook Page (z.umn.edu/facebook4hchallenge) or send them to jeremyf@umn.edu.
5. Photos will be used as a proof of challenge completion. Make sure your photo includes a sign with your team name so your team can be identified.
6. Photos are public and by participating you agree to allow your photos to be used publicly by 4-H.
What can you win?
Raffle prizes will be randomly drawn to award your participation. The more challenges you complete, the more raffle tickets your team earns!
Contact
To learn more about Mission: Connection, contact your local Extension Educator Jeremy Freeman at jeremyf@umn.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.