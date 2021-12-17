On Monday, Nov. 15, the school board of Braham Area Public School District No. 314 made a decision to hold a special election on Feb. 8, 2022, asking local voters to decide on a bond referendum to support building maintenance and upgrades.
The decision was made after extensive discussion and deliberation following a year-long study in which engineers and school personnel analyzed the conditions of our two primary school buildings.
The school board and superintendent have put this document together to help you better understand the issues facing our district. We are honored to represent ISD No. 314 and feel it is in the best interest of our students that the community have an opportunity to express their voice regarding this school maintenance proposal.
1. What is being proposed?
The district is interested in completing building maintenance and upgrades worth approximately $10.9. To do this the district is asking for taxpayer support through a voter approved bond referendum which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, although early voting is also allowed starting Dec. 28. Please note: the voter approved portion of the bond will account for $2.43 million of the $10.9 million in projects.
2. Why?
The average age of our two primary buildings is 41 years. The buildings were constructed in 1966 and 1973 with a major addition to each in 1994. Like your own home, certain items are simply wearing out or are beyond their useful life. The district’s goal is to invest in our structures so they may be viable for the next 30-40 years.
3. What projects are targeted for completion?
– Upgrade electrical main service and distribution systems.
– Tuck pointing (bricks), control joint repairs, and asbestos abatements.
– Resurface parking lots at BOTH buildings and improve pedestrian safety at the PreK-3 building.
– Lighting retrofit to LED (energy efficiency).
– Rainwater management (direct water away from building foundations).
– Convert boilers and systems to hot water (efficiency and temperature control).
– HVAC improvements (air quality / temperature control / control systems).
– Window and door replacements (primarily in PreK-3 building).
4. How much will this cost me?
Because existing debt will be dropping off the school’s ledger, the impact of voting yes on this proposal will be tax neutral, meaning your tax rate will NOT increase due to these projects. In fact, for agricultural landowners, your tax rate will actually drop due to the recently passed School Building Bond Ag2School Credit legislation.
5. How do I vote?
You** may vote in two ways:
Vote early by stopping at Braham School’s District Office between the hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays starting Tuesday, Dec. 28. You may also vote early on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Or you can vote on Feb. 8 at Braham City Hall (201 Broadway Ave. S.) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
**Eligible voters for this bond referendum include those 18 years of age and older who reside in the Braham Area School District.
6. Where can I learn more or may I visit the facilities myself?
Informational meetings will be held (see below), data is posted on the school website, and a document will be mailed to all district residents in January. Go to: https://www.braham.k12.mn.us for up-to-date information.
Informational meetings
Informational meetings will be held in the 4-12 Building - Community Room (B100, High School). Meetings will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan.7; Friday, Jan. 21; and Monday, Jan. 24. We are happy to answer your questions or provide tours.
For more information contact:
• Ken Gagner/Superintendent, 320-396-5199/320-288-6634, kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us.
• Jim Sward/Building and Grounds Director, 612-369-6037, jsward@braham.k12.mn.us.
• Steve Eklund/Board, steveneklund@braham.k12.mn.us.
• Darrin Davis/Board, darrindavis@braham.k12.mn.us.
• Mike Thompson/Board, mthompson@braham.k12.mn.us.
• Allison Londgren/Board, allisonlondgren@braham.k12.mn.us.
• David Shockman/Board, davidshockman@braham.k12.mn.us.
• Kayla Hagfors/Board, khagfors@braham.k12.mn.us.
• Katie Kunshier/Board, ckunshier@braham.k12.mn.us.
