Download/view the PDFs to view our 2020 Primary Election Voter's Guide. Polls will be open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. For more information on elections or to view what's on your ballot, visit the Secretary of State's website at www.sos.state.mn.us.

We will be publishing a General Election Voter's Guide closer to the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election. 

