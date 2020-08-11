City of Cambridge Precinct 1 and Precinct 2 Results

The Cambridge City Council results do include absentee ballots.

The top four vote-getters move onto the November General Election.

 Mark Ziebarth: 447 votes (Moves onto General Election)

Lisa Iverson: 256 votes (Moves onto General Election)

Tom Schibilla: 232 votes (Moves onto General Election)

Joe Morin: 173 votes (Moves onto General Election)

Barbara Schumann: 163 votes

Brandy Herbst: 117 votes

David Redfield: 111 votes

The results below do not include absentee ballots. This story will be updated as those results are posted. 

U.S. Representative District 8 Primary

50.5% of 802 precincts reporting

Incumbent Pete Stauber (R): 20465

Harry Welty (R): 1403

State Representative District 31A Primary

88.89% of 18 precincts reporting

Incumbent Kurt Daudt (R): 1789

Beau Hullermann (R): 282

State Representative District 32B Primary

71.43% of 14 precincts reporting

Incumbent Anne Neu (R): 901

Joelle Walmsley (R): 202

