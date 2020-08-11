City of Cambridge Precinct 1 and Precinct 2 Results
The Cambridge City Council results do include absentee ballots.
The top four vote-getters move onto the November General Election.
Mark Ziebarth: 447 votes (Moves onto General Election)
Lisa Iverson: 256 votes (Moves onto General Election)
Tom Schibilla: 232 votes (Moves onto General Election)
Joe Morin: 173 votes (Moves onto General Election)
Barbara Schumann: 163 votes
Brandy Herbst: 117 votes
David Redfield: 111 votes
The results below do not include absentee ballots. This story will be updated as those results are posted.
U.S. Representative District 8 Primary
50.5% of 802 precincts reporting
Incumbent Pete Stauber (R): 20465
Harry Welty (R): 1403
State Representative District 31A Primary
88.89% of 18 precincts reporting
Incumbent Kurt Daudt (R): 1789
Beau Hullermann (R): 282
State Representative District 32B Primary
71.43% of 14 precincts reporting
Incumbent Anne Neu (R): 901
Joelle Walmsley (R): 202
