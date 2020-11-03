This page will be updated throughout the evening as election results are reported.

Cambridge-Isanti Schools operating referendum

Residents of the Cambridge-Isanti School District had the following question on their ballot:

The board of Independent School District No. 911 (Cambridge-Isanti Public Schools) has proposed to increase its referendum revenue authorization by the following amounts for taxes payable in the years specified below: $800 per pupil for taxes payable in 2021, with an inflationary increase in that amount for taxes payable in 2022 and 2023; and an increase to $1,200 per pupil for taxes payable in 2024, with an inflationary increase in that amount for taxes payable in 2025 through 2030.

The proposed new authorization would be applicable during the ten-year period specified unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.

Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 911 be approved? Vote YES or NO.

0 of 18 precincts reporting

Yes:

No:

U.S. Representative District 8 (Elect 1): 

4 of 802 precincts reporting

Pete Stauber (R): 106

Quinn Nystrom (DFL): 164

Judith Schwartzbacker (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis): 12

State Senator District 31 (Elect 1): 

5 of 32 precincts reporting

Michelle Benson (R): 4399

Kate Luthner (DFL): 1948

State Representative District 31A (Elect 1): 

2 of 18 precincts reporting

Kurt Daudt (R): 944

Brad Brown (DFL): 330

State Senator District 32 (Elect 1): 

0 of 34 precincts reporting

Mark Koran (R):

Joshua Fike (DFL):

State Representative District 32A (Elect 1): 

0 of 20 precincts reporting

Brian Johnson (R):

Renae Berg (DFL):

State Representative District 32B (Elect 1): 

0 of 14 precincts reporting

Anne Neu (R):

Katie Malchow (DFL):

Cambridge City Council (Elect 2): 

0 of 2 precincts reporting

Lisa Iverson:

Joe Morin:

Tom Schibilla:

Mark Ziebarth:

Isanti City Council: Current council members Jimmy Gordon and Steve Lundeen were unopposed.

Cambridge-Isanti School Board (Elect 3):

0 of 18 precincts reporting 

Gary Hawkins:

Carri Levitski:

Heidi Sprandel:

George Wimmer: 

Braham Mayor (Elect 1): 

0 of 2 precincts reporting

Patricia “Tish” Carlson:

Timothy Bokovoy:

Shawn Sullivan: 

Braham City Council (Elect 2) : 

0 of 2 precincts reporting

Jeremy Kunshier:

Mollie Davis:

Ryan Davis:

Adam Gossel:

Ethan Thomforde:

Seth Zeltinger:

Braham School Board (Elect 4): 

0 of 12 precincts reporting

Angie Flowers:

Mike Thompson:

Jeffrey Campbell:

Michael Doble:

Kayla Hagfors:

Catherine Kunshier:

Melissa Lotz:

David Shockman:

Brittany Ward:

Isanti County Commissioner District 2: Incumbent Terry Turnquist was unopposed.

Isanti County Commissioner District 3: Incumbent Greg Anderson was unopposed.

Isanti County Commissioner District 4: Incumbent Mike Warring was unopposed.

Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District 1 (Elect 1): 

0 of 19 precincts reporting

Valerie Anderson:

Barry Springborn:

North Branch Mayor (Elect 1):

0 of 3 precincts reporting

Jim Swenson:

Brian Voss:

Gerard Kunz:

North Branch City Council (Elect 2): 

0 of 3 precincts reporting

Kelly Neider:

Amanda Darwin:

Rush City Mayor: Mayor Dan Dahlberg was unopposed.

Rush City Council: Current council members Mick Louzek and Tom Schneider were unopposed.

Rush City School Board Special Election (Elect 1): 

0 of 8 precincts reporting

Kenneth Lind:

William Schmidt:

Brian Sandel:

Chisago County District 2 (Elect 1): 

0 of 23 precincts reporting

Rick Greene:

Nicholas Brehm:

Chisago County District 3 (Elect 1): 

0 of 23 precincts reporting

Marlys Dunne:

Katie Werman Roche:

Chisago County District 5: Commissioner Mike Robinson was unopposed.

 

