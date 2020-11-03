This page will be updated throughout the evening as election results are reported.
Cambridge-Isanti Schools operating referendum
Residents of the Cambridge-Isanti School District had the following question on their ballot:
The board of Independent School District No. 911 (Cambridge-Isanti Public Schools) has proposed to increase its referendum revenue authorization by the following amounts for taxes payable in the years specified below: $800 per pupil for taxes payable in 2021, with an inflationary increase in that amount for taxes payable in 2022 and 2023; and an increase to $1,200 per pupil for taxes payable in 2024, with an inflationary increase in that amount for taxes payable in 2025 through 2030.
The proposed new authorization would be applicable during the ten-year period specified unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.
Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 911 be approved? Vote YES or NO.
0 of 18 precincts reporting
Yes:
No:
U.S. Representative District 8 (Elect 1):
4 of 802 precincts reporting
Pete Stauber (R): 106
Quinn Nystrom (DFL): 164
Judith Schwartzbacker (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis): 12
State Senator District 31 (Elect 1):
5 of 32 precincts reporting
Michelle Benson (R): 4399
Kate Luthner (DFL): 1948
State Representative District 31A (Elect 1):
2 of 18 precincts reporting
Kurt Daudt (R): 944
Brad Brown (DFL): 330
State Senator District 32 (Elect 1):
0 of 34 precincts reporting
Mark Koran (R):
Joshua Fike (DFL):
State Representative District 32A (Elect 1):
0 of 20 precincts reporting
Brian Johnson (R):
Renae Berg (DFL):
State Representative District 32B (Elect 1):
0 of 14 precincts reporting
Anne Neu (R):
Katie Malchow (DFL):
Cambridge City Council (Elect 2):
0 of 2 precincts reporting
Lisa Iverson:
Joe Morin:
Tom Schibilla:
Mark Ziebarth:
Isanti City Council: Current council members Jimmy Gordon and Steve Lundeen were unopposed.
Cambridge-Isanti School Board (Elect 3):
0 of 18 precincts reporting
Gary Hawkins:
Carri Levitski:
Heidi Sprandel:
George Wimmer:
Braham Mayor (Elect 1):
0 of 2 precincts reporting
Patricia “Tish” Carlson:
Timothy Bokovoy:
Shawn Sullivan:
Braham City Council (Elect 2) :
0 of 2 precincts reporting
Jeremy Kunshier:
Mollie Davis:
Ryan Davis:
Adam Gossel:
Ethan Thomforde:
Seth Zeltinger:
Braham School Board (Elect 4):
0 of 12 precincts reporting
Angie Flowers:
Mike Thompson:
Jeffrey Campbell:
Michael Doble:
Kayla Hagfors:
Catherine Kunshier:
Melissa Lotz:
David Shockman:
Brittany Ward:
Isanti County Commissioner District 2: Incumbent Terry Turnquist was unopposed.
Isanti County Commissioner District 3: Incumbent Greg Anderson was unopposed.
Isanti County Commissioner District 4: Incumbent Mike Warring was unopposed.
Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District 1 (Elect 1):
0 of 19 precincts reporting
Valerie Anderson:
Barry Springborn:
North Branch Mayor (Elect 1):
0 of 3 precincts reporting
Jim Swenson:
Brian Voss:
Gerard Kunz:
North Branch City Council (Elect 2):
0 of 3 precincts reporting
Kelly Neider:
Amanda Darwin:
Rush City Mayor: Mayor Dan Dahlberg was unopposed.
Rush City Council: Current council members Mick Louzek and Tom Schneider were unopposed.
Rush City School Board Special Election (Elect 1):
0 of 8 precincts reporting
Kenneth Lind:
William Schmidt:
Brian Sandel:
Chisago County District 2 (Elect 1):
0 of 23 precincts reporting
Rick Greene:
Nicholas Brehm:
Chisago County District 3 (Elect 1):
0 of 23 precincts reporting
Marlys Dunne:
Katie Werman Roche:
Chisago County District 5: Commissioner Mike Robinson was unopposed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.