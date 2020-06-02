From theater to speech, student council, being the school board representative and even being chosen as an Isanti Ambassador in 2019, 2020 Cambridge-Isanti graduate Gabby Holboy is thankful for her all of her experiences throughout high school, but sad to see them end so abruptly.
“The best part of high school has definitely been the teachers and my friends. Senior year had been really amazing thus far,” Holboy said. “I was doing great in speech, and I was excited for the home meet and sections that were canceled. I was working on my final show at the high school that ended up getting canceled after months of work. I now give my school board reports virtually, which has been a learning experience. Everything was going great until all of this.”
Before school let out for spring break and the year shifted to distance learning, Holboy was anticipating all of the memories a typical senior year would include; now she’s left with ideas of what could’ve been but also looks forward to the path she’s about to embark on.
“I’ve been flip-flopping between pre-med and a political science major for a couple of years now. Right now I just happen to be in a stage where I want to work to get women elected to political offices so we can have proper representation,” Holboy said.
With plans to head off to University of Minnesota Morris for a degree in political science with a women’s studies minor, Holboy is unsure of what the future with hold.
“I don’t know if I’ll actually be on campus next fall, which is just another milestone I might not get,” Holboy said. “I’ve thought about taking a gap year, but I’ve decided that no matter what, I will be enrolled in college next year.”
Optimistic for what the future may hold, Holboy looks back at some of the best memories she’s had over the past few years in her education.
“In my science class last year we were watching red wing black birds. I had to walk a little bit away from my group to look at something, and all of a sudden a goose flew at my head! I barely dodged it, and I preceded to scream my head off. The whole class including the amazing Mrs. Baker laughed and laughed. Luckily I’m able to laugh at myself and this all ended up being a funny story for the rest of the trimester,” Holboy said.
“I’m going to miss my friends and teachers the most. I will also miss some of the activities I’ve been in, but luckily they have most of them at college. I would also like to give a shout-out to Mrs. Piekert, Mrs. Baker, Mr. Faust, Mr. Orvik, and Mr. Knudsvig,” Holboy added.
Since kindergarten Holboy has been involved in theater and has been a part of over 20 shows, including the past eight years in Play Inc. community theater. He dedication to the productions she’s been a part of and her outgoing personality didn’t go unnoticed by those who’ve worked with her.
“Gabby is one of those students who gets along with so many people. Cast members always enjoy having Gabby at rehearsal. She knows how to be focused and have fun at the same time, which is such an important quality when working a show where everybody can get on each others’ nerves,” said Play Inc. musical director Aaron Knudsvig. “Gabby is very self-aware, she knows her strengths and leans on them whenever she can. She is a great kid and will do well with this next stage of her life.”
