Friends of the Isanti Area Library (FIAL) is having its 10th annual Used Book Sale on Friday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Junction Bowl in Isanti.
The sale includes about 5.000 books, DVDs, and audiobooks - all donated by members of the community. You’ll find everything from Art to Vintage, fiction and non-fiction, even a good selection of jigsaw puzzles. Also, you won’t want to miss the Buck-a-Bag sale from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Everything you can fit into a Walmart-size bag is just $1.
The Friends sincerely appreciate everyone who is involved in their special event, especially Mike Warring, owner of Junction Bowl, and the many volunteers who help make this event possible. Many volunteers are still needed before and during the sale, so contact a Friend to donate a couple of hours next week (get free books, too).
For more information or to volunteer your help, please check the website at www.IsantiLibrary.org, or contact Susi@IsantiLibrary.org or 763-444-4585.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.