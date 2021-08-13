Dear Editor:

The Isanti County Parks Department welcomes the public to participate in its 7th annual Find it in the Parks Medallion Hunt.

New clues will be posted daily at 8 a.m. starting Aug. 23 on the Isanti County Parks website, www.co.isanti.mn.us/184/Parks-Recreation. Over $1,100 in prizes will be awarded to whoever finds the hidden medallion and returns it to the Isanti County Parks Department Office, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge. This event is limited to the six Isanti County Parks. For more information call 763-689-8220.

Please join the Isanti County Parks Department in thanking the following local businesses for sponsoring this year’s event: Crawford’s Equipment, Cambridge Family Dental, Coborn’s Grocery, Walmart, Cub Foods, Tractor Supply Company, Mills Fleet Farm, Target, Culvers, Dairy Queen, Edward Jones, Anytime Fitness, Federated Co-ops, Affinity Plus and Isanti Rental.

Barry Wendorf

Environmental Services Division

Isanti County

Load comments