As a journalist, I have clear and obvious reasons for watching the lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems has leveled at Fox News.
In the lawsuit, Dominion claims that Fox did more than just air unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election caused by the company’s voting machines; it did so with malice toward the company.
In this legal sense, “malice” means Fox either knew the comments it made were not true, or broadcast them with reckless disregard for the truth.
In the court filings, Fox appears to have a problem. Fox News host Tucker Carlson called the charges of voter fraud by Dominion machines “ludicrous” and “off the rails,” while another Fox host, Sean Hannity, when asked if there was voter fraud in the 2020 election, is quoted in a court deposition saying, “I did not believe it for one second.”
Some legal scholars call this a textbook case of defamation. What’s more, Fox News also faces another billion-dollar lawsuit from Smartmatic, another voting technology company.
Journalists everywhere are watching these lawsuits play out with more than a casual glance. Part of the Fox legal strategy is to claim that the company was simply reporting the comments of important newsmakers such as then-President Donald Trump regarding a potentially newsworthy incident.
A judge in a similar case brought by Smartmatic against Newsmax, another television network, dismissed that argument by saying that, while the First Amendment protects reporters, “the First Amendment is not unlimited.” In other words, a news source that distorts or ignores facts to make a point may not be shielded by the First Amendment.
This may serve as a wakeup call for journalists for two reasons. First, many people paint with a broad brush, so any smear on one journalist often touches us all. Second, it serves as a critical reminder of what good reporting is all about: objectivity, accuracy and truthfulness. It is a key component of our democracy.
Make sure you understand that I’m not defending liberal news outlets and trashing only conservative ones. When facts take a backseat to a story, no matter how important that story may be, both journalists and readers suffer. If our stories do not use facts as a linchpin, we sow misunderstanding and discord.
I wish I could tell you which particular news sources to ignore or focus on, although I do have some ideas. For now, let’s leave it this way: When you are consuming “news,” please concentrate on the facts and ignore the rhetoric.
There is a good chance the rhetoric is meant to steer you in a particular direction. And no one wants to be herded like sheep toward a direction based on hearsay, not facts.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review.
