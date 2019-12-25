Congregation members of Trinity Lutheran Church have been gathering donations for local foster children over the past month, and on Dec. 13 those donations were presented to the Safe Haven Foster Shoppe.
Church office manager Julie Morgan explained members of the church were able to pull a tag off a Christmas tree with requests for specific children, as well as make general donations to the program.
“We made tags and put on the Christmas tree so people could grab a tag and buy a gift for the foster children throughout the area,” Morgan said.
This year the church received around 90 donations for children’s needs, which were given to the Safe Haven Foster Shoppe, serving children throughout both Isanti and Chisago counties who are in the foster care program.
“We are a nonprofit organization that supports foster children typically through placement bags, which are given out to children when they are placed in foster care,” said executive director Anita Olson.
“Over the holidays, foster care families and social workers can sign the kids up to receive Christmas gifts,” Olson added.
Currently the program supports 240 children, ranging in age from birth the age 20 in the extended care program.
For more information on Safe Haven Foster Shoppe, or to donate, visit www.safehavenfostershoppe.org.
