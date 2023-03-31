For Goodness Cakes, a nationwide nonprofit with 26 chapters, including one in Twin Cities, is seeking a new Chapter “Co-Leader” to help run their Cambridge Chapter.
For Goodness Cakes helps match volunteers to bake and deliver cakes to organizations that serve foster and underprivileged children and young adults, ensuring that they receive a birthday or graduation cake and feel recognized, celebrated, and loved on their special day.
This sweet moment might be the only memory a child going through the foster care system remembers – or wants to remember – for the entire year.
“These kids have endured so much chronic trauma and we get to bring them the light and joy of life for a single day, when many kids in foster care don’t know where they’re going to sleep that night, let alone know when their own birthday is. The child welfare system needs so much support and the staff at these partner agencies from around the country pour out their love for us on a daily basis because we don’t just bring cake, we bring hope,” said Jess Churchill, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer.
The Cambridge Chapter is looking for one Chapter Co-Leader to help facilitate the Chapter in a hybrid online and in-person role, working with the existing Chapter Co-Leader, Amy.
The new Co-Leader would be responsible for helping recruit partner agencies and new volunteers, celebrating existing volunteers, getting the word out, day-to-day operations, and fundraising.
Fundraising fees go mostly toward the software membership For Goodness Cakes uses and extra money goes toward volunteer and partner recognition, fun giveaways, and a fund for Headquarters to use to help run the nationwide organization. Currently, it is a 100% volunteer-run organization including all of the Chapter Leaders, the two Co-Founders, and the Executive Staff.
Interested volunteers can send an email to info@forgoodnesscakes.org with the subject line: Cambridge Co-Chapter Lead Interview. There is an interview process for all candidates and, if selected, there will be an e-learning training that will help guide the new Co-Chapter Leader to success.
The successful candidate will work with one of the Regional Directors to onboard and after that, a staff of 30+ people will help get the new team settled in. They are also looking for a new Twin Cities Co-Chapter Leader.
To learn how you can help support For Goodness Cakes’ mission to bring smiles to kids and young adults overcoming adversity through financial or volunteer donations in Cambridge, please go to their website at www.forgoodnesscakes.org/cambridge-mn.
For Goodness Cakes is now a nationwide organization with 26 chapters spread across the United States. The nonprofit is made up of more than 5,500 volunteer bakers, 550 partner agencies, and has delivered more than 17,000 cakes to youth overcoming adversity nationwide.
