Sheheitli 0119.jpg

Dr. Huda Sheheitli

 Submitted photo

Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States. Half of those with glaucoma, however, don’t know they have it.

For Glaucoma Awareness Month this January, Huda Sheheitli, MD with the University of Minnesota Medical School and M Health Fairview talks about the signs and risk factors of the condition.

Load comments