Teams from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety-Homeland Security and Emergency Management division (DPS-HSEM) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) began their second week of preliminary damage assessments (PDAs) across the state on Tuesday, May 31.
These organizations will verify eligible costs for severe weather damage to public infrastructure and public response sustained since April 22.
The teams will review the scope of the severe weather damage together, determine if it exceeds local and state resources, and include repair cost estimates.
Based on local initial damage assessments, HSEM projects the eligible damage expense will exceed $27 million — which is nearly three times more than Minnesota’s statewide indicator for public assistance of $9.3 million.
Locations included in this joint federal-state PDA include: Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
Also, Chisago and Isanti counties are among the 48 counties that will be investigated.
Additional counties and tribes could be added at a later date.
The joint federal-state PDAs will take place over several weeks. Visits to specific counties and tribes will be scheduled on a weekly basis.
Teams visited the following locations this week:
Benton, Big Stone, Chippewa, Grant, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Morrison, Pope, Redwood Renville, Stearns, Stevens, Swift Traverse and Yellow Medicine counties
The first week of PDAs occurred in the Red Lake Tribal Nation and the White Earth Tribal Nation along with Becker, Beltrami, Clearwater, Douglas, Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau, Todd, Wadena and Wilkin counties.
Since April 22, the state of Minnesota has been impacted by ongoing severe spring weather, including snowmelt flooding, rain-induced flooding, and near continuous series of severe thunderstorms with heavy rains, flash flooding, damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
The Red River of North and several major Rainy River Basin rivers and lakes in far north central Minnesota remain above major flood stage.
The preliminary damage assessment is the first step in determining if Governor Tim Walz will be able to make a request for a presidential declaration of disaster.
The president is the only one with authority to grant a Presidential Disaster Declaration. If assistance programs are approved, HSEM officials work in partnership with FEMA to assistance disaster victims in their application for funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.