You know that disclaimer that comes at the end of certain radio commercials where the guy is talking so fast, it feels like somebody mashed an auctioneer with an attorney? Apparently, that’s us --Minnesotans, according to a recently released study. We are the fastest talkers in the U.S.
What? Fast talkers?
Of course, there are a few of us in the northland who will dispute that claim, partly because we’ve always been led to believe it is the East Coast folks who are the fast talkers. We’re known for the nasally, Canadian-like delivery of our speech. “Oh, yah, I’ll take some green beans with that walleye. Oh, and pan-fried would be just dandy.”
Ain’t you never seen “Fargo”? Now that one nails it, right? You betcha.
Excessive use of flannel, oversized parkas and lots of wood chippers. That’s what we do here. If we aren’t trudging through snow drifts as high as our rooftops, we’re chippin’ wood, which comes in handy to heat our fish houses, which allows us to keep catchin’ and eatin’ walleye.
New Yorkers, now they’re the fast talkers, especially when it comes to telling us what we like.
A few years ago a New York Times columnist suggested we favored some weirdo grape salad on our dinner tables. Grape salad? Is that even considered food here? Sounds like a plastic arrangement we might whip out on special occasions to impress the Larsons.
But food that we’d eat? The collective “Huh?” still leaves some of us staring off into the naked skeleton of late fall, pondering what exactly grape salad looks like and wondering if we have been missing out on something.
Ultimately, the oft-frozen gray matter of our October-March brains reels us back to the reality of our arctic existence, and pushes forward the daily and necessary question, “What are we going to eat for dinner?” My guess is for many it would be some version of ground beef, either in burger form or as the foundation for, yes, wait for it, wait for it — tater tot hot dish.
But back to this idea of us being a fast-talking leader.
There are more holes in that suggestion than there are in Lake Mille Lacs in December.
And here’s why. For six months out of the year, we are physically accosted by temperatures so brutal, our blood thickens to a point where speaking coherently is nearly impossible. In fact, the only way to communicate with any hope of ensuring the receiver will understand said human popsicle is to speak slowly, like at the drive-thru.
“I -- would – like – one – cup – of – black – coffee.”
“OK, is that the java chip, blended with caramel and mocha, topped with a dairy-free whip?” says the confirmation from the cozy speaker.
You pause momentarily at this strange response, your forehead numb from the cold air rushing in through your half-lowered window.
No, you think to yourself, I’m sure I said black coffee. Maybe I need to speak more slowly.
You repeat the phrase, like you are reading The Poky Little Puppy to a three-year-old. This time they get it right and the order is confirmed.
Fact is, for six months out of the year, if we are outside, we’re more likely to communicate by the one-stomp, two-stomp method: one stop is yes and two stomps signal no.
And since most of us spend at least a portion of every day outside, you can factor in a good two- to three-hour thawing period once we finally get indoors, which means, we won’t be doing any fast talking.
Of course, if more of us ate grape salad for dinner we’d likely develop some fast-talking skills for the cook, pleading to get hot dish on the dinner table so it could provide a few more pounds of insulation on the frame. But who knows, maybe we are fast-talkers. The same survey ranked us as the No. 2 least talkative state.
Now it all makes sense.
(Disclaimer-No reporters or pollsters were injured during the assembly of words for this column, which was put together rather hastily because of holiday deadlines and the belief that all Minnesotans speak at the correct rate and use an economy of words so as not to waste other people’s time.)
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota.
