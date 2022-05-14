Most of us, as adults, can reflect on our lives and name a few people who helped us grow into who we are today. Beyond our parents and family members, most of us can name a teacher (or two or three) who inspired us to try new things, challenged us to expand our thinking, had patience and supported us when we didn’t quite get it, encouraged us to try again, and loved us (even when we made it hard). They believed in us, even when we didn’t believe in ourselves. They saw a spark and a future we were too young to see.
This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and we want to say thank you. You have given kids hope and inspired a new level of resilience and adaptability. You have shown our students that they are more than a grade or points, that learning is more than sitting in a seat, and that together we can overcome the world’s greatest challenges.
Thank you, teachers, for choosing a career of loving kids, building relationships, and inspiring future independence and leadership. Thank you for becoming a teacher, and most of all, thank you for being a Bluejacket! We appreciate you!!
This week inspires us all to think about the great teachers who touched our lives and the great teachers in the Cambridge-Isanti Schools. There are so many! Anytime our district posts about favorite teachers on our Facebook Page, we are flooded with comments and gratitude for teachers who have had decades of impact. There are literally hundreds of comments, but I’d like to share just a few.
Amy Herberg shared, “There are so many greats, it is a hard question…I was lucky enough to get to know a few of my teachers on a personal level before they retired, Linda Pearson 5th grade, Alison Atkins and Jan Palmquist Kindergarten, also two teachers that brought me out of my quiet shell in middle school that left a lasting impression were Mr. Jakovich (spelling?) and Mr. Jaeger. My kids have had many great teachers that I call my friends!!”
“LOVED all of my teachers,” said Kristen (Donnay) Alderink, “but Halverson, Sharon Erickson, Sue Bergum, Metzger, both Maikkula’s, Rich Exsted, Barb Hall, Jenny Schlenker, Kirkeide ... so many amazing teachers!!!”
“I’m thankful to have had so many great teachers over the years, but the one who always comes to mind first is Mrs. Belsheim at Cambridge Elementary, grade 3 (many, many moons ago!)’” noted Deb Sanders Erickson.
“At CIHS: Allison Goodman. She was really understanding and always willing to help. Also a shout out to Freida Kroll and Kathy Larson. They were a power team that cared about their students!” from Lindsey Swartz.
And Tricia Anderson remembered Jan Palmquist, “I loved school because you knew she loved us!”
Mourning the loss of a leader
Last week, our community lost one of the greats. George Larson, a teacher, football coach and athletic director, died peacefully at the age of 89. As a Bluejacket, he impacted thousands of lives, and there will be a generational ripple of his optimistic and uplifting outlook on life. He made a difference in this community.
As I walk the halls of our schools, I see hundreds of teachers who are following in his footsteps, caring about kids and community, and inspiring hope for a better future.
Being a teacher is who you are, not just what you do. Each teacher has the unique ability to transform lives and positively impact future generations. Of course, they do not work alone. It takes support from instructional assistants, custodial staff, bus drivers, administrators, nutrition services staff, and a partnership with families, volunteers and communities. But this week, we focus on teachers.
To all of our Cambridge-Isanti teachers — past and present — you change the world for the better over & over again by being a champion of our children! For that, and so much more, we thank you!
