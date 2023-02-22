Cambridge-Isanti’s Quinton Harcey prepares to pin his Elk River opponent in his 138-pound match in the Section 7AAA Team Wrestling Tournament hosted by Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 17. While Harcey won his match, the Bluejackets lost to Elk River 39-30.
Watching Elk River and Cambridge-Isanti clash in the Section 7AAA Team Wrestling Quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 17, it was clear to coach Neil Jennissen how the fifth-seeded Elks pulled the upset over the fourth-seeded Bluejackets.
“They were hustling in every situation,” Jennissen said of the Elk River wrestlers. “They scored several times at the end of a period. They were alert.
“They would catch us and we would stop wrestling, and we would end up on our back [for a pin]. We did not wrestle in every position in the way we’re capable of. It was hard to watch.”
As the Elks took advantage of the flat Cambridge-Isanti performance, the Bluejackets’ team season came to an end on the 39-30 loss at Forest Lake High School.
The early goings of the match gave no hints as to how final results would play as out Cambridge-Isanti came out, rebounding by a loss at 106 pounds to recover with Leo Edblad’s quick pin at 113 and Blaine Wald 11-7 decision to grab a 9-3 lead. Then the pins started coming for the Elks.
Elk River next won five of the next six matches, four via pins, picking up big points in the process. Treytin Byers (170) Darren Spencer (195) and Dillon Sommerfeld helped stop the bleeding for the Bluejackets to close the gap and make it 36-30 into the heavyweights, but the early hole was too big to overcome.
Sealing the defeat had John Lassila of Elk River grind past Brady Andersen on a 4-1 decision, ending Cambridge-Isanti’s run in the playoffs.
“All the credit to Elk River — they earned it,” Jennissen said. “This stinks, because I was looking forward to our match against Forest Lake [the top seed], and I felt pretty good about where we were at. But we didn’t earn it, so we didn’t get to face them.”
Elk River lost to the Rangers in the team semifinals, but Forest Lake was upset by second seed Anoka in the team championship to send the Tornadoes to state.
Though disappointed by the ending to the team’s season, there still remains a chance for redemption. Still looming for the Bluejackets is the Section 7AAA Individual Tournament, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Blaine High School.
Jennissen hopes the Bluejackets come out hungry to avenge the loss.
“We’ve got to redeem ourselves,” he said. “I hope the kids feel that way, because this match was way less than what we were capable of.”
