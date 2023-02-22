Watching Elk River and Cambridge-Isanti clash in the Section 7AAA Team Wrestling Quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 17, it was clear to coach Neil Jennissen how the fifth-seeded Elks pulled the upset over the fourth-seeded Bluejackets.

“They were hustling in every situation,” Jennissen said of the Elk River wrestlers. “They scored several times at the end of a period. They were alert.

Load comments