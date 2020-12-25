ECE.jpg

East Central Energy Board Chair Linda Laitala with CFO & VP of Member Services Cheryl Hagfors. Photo submitted

After a tumultuous year filled with new obstacles for families, food insecurity continues to be an insurmountable hurdle for many.

To help ease the strain, East Central Energy (ECE) recently donated $72,000 to food programs across its 14-county service area. The pandemic canceled several of ECE’s in-person events, resulting in budgeted dollars not being spent.

“This past year has been tough for many of our members,” explains Cheryl Hagfors, CFO and VP of Member Services at ECE. “We recognized an opportunity to help our neighbors in need and immediately got to work.”

Food programs were nominated by ECE’s 12 directors, who represent each membership district, and funds were sent in recognition of the support each group provides to the local community. A list of recipients is available on eastcentralenergy.com.

