The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MNDNR) announced that the state is entering the Drought Warning Phase of the Statewide Drought Plan because more than 50% of Minnesota is now in a severe drought condition.
The MNDNR is reporting that it will take three to five inches of precipitation over a two-week period to significantly alleviate the drought. The city of Cambridge, along with all other Public Water Supplies in the state, are partnering with and will receive guidance from the MNDNR throughout the remainder of the drought.
The city of Cambridge thanks those that have already put forth water conservation efforts before and during the drought period. Due to current conditions, more efforts are needed.
The city of Cambridge already has sprinkling restrictions in place from May 1 to Aug. 31 every year. Those restrictions are as follows:
• Prohibited Sprinkling: No sprinkling is allowed between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. any day.
• Odd-Even Day Sprinkling: Even numbered addresses can sprinkle only on even numbered calendar days. Odd numbered addresses can only sprinkle on odd numbered calendar days.
• Exemptions: Newly seeded or sodded lawns may water every day for a period of two weeks, but not between the hours of noon and 6 p.m.
Effective July 22, the city of Cambridge is encouraging residents to limit lawn irrigation to once every four days instead of every other day watering to reduce demands and preserve the city’s drinking water supply. If the drought conditions worsen and the demand is not reduced, the city will be required to implement additional water use reduction measures to comply with the MNDNR Statewide Drought Plan.
*Note* In June the City supplied 20,000,000 gallons of water to residents for household use. In June the city also supplied 18,000,000 to residents to sprinkle their lawns.
It is important to conserve water inside and outside of your residence.
Outside Water Conservation Tips:
• Water grass as needed – most lawns only require 1” of water per week.
• Install a rain sensor – this will only allow the automatic sprinklers to run when they are needed and not during rain events.
• Mulch trees and plants – Mulch helps prevent water evaporation and prevents weed growth.
• Leave grass clippings in place – grass clippings provide shade for the soil.
• Allow the grass to grow longer – the grass will not be as stressed from mowing and will not require as much water.
• Check your irrigation for leaks and proper coverage – leaks in the system waste water and watering the street and sidewalks is a waste of water.
Inside Water Conservation Tips:
• Fix leaky toilets.
• Turn off the tap while shaving or brushing your teeth.
• Take a shower instead of a bath.
• Only run full loads of laundry and use correct water level settings.
• Only run the dishwasher when you have a full load.
• Use water-efficient appliances (Look for the Water Sense Label).
Do your part to conserve water so that the Cambridge Drinking Water Supply is not put in jeopardy through the drought conditions we are experiencing. Any questions, contact the Cambridge Water Utility at 763-689-1800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.