Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Thursday, May 26
>Teddy Bear Band at Kids Summer Event
The public is invited to watch the Teddy Bear Band perform at the first Kids Summer Event in Cambridge. This will be the first of four events held on the fourth Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The concert will be held at Cambridge City Park, 810 2nd Ave. SW, and will move to Cambridge Public Library in case of bad weather.
Sunday, May 29
>Royalton Cemetery Memorial Day Service
The public is invited to the Royalton Memorial Cemetery Association’s annual Memorial Day Service at 2 p.m. at 2511 Church Road, Braham. Pastor Joel Preston of the Pine City Evangelical Free Church will give a devotional, music will be provided by Adrienne Roubinek. A luncheon will follow service, free will offering accepted. Call Les Orvis at 320-492-4579 with questions.
Monday, May 30
>Immanuel Lutheran Memorial Day Service
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund will host a Ceremony of Remembrance on Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day) at 11:30 a.m. at the church’s cemetery, which is located at 37515 Park Trail in Center City. Following the ceremony, a ham dinner will be served at the church’s Fellowship Hall. Cost of the dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-12, and free to children up to age 5. The dinner is free to all veterans. The community is welcome to attend.
Friday, June 3
>Seth Doud at Concert in the Park
Seth Doud will perform an acoustic rock concert as the first Concerts in the Park series presented by the city of Cambridge. The concert will be held at Cambridge City Park, 810 2nd Ave. SW, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A food truck from Cambridge Bar & Grill will be there; pets are welcome but must be leashed. In the event of bad weather, the concert will move to Cambridge City Center Mall.
Friday, June 3
>East Bethel Senior Center hosts dance
The East Bethel Senior/Community Center will host a Senior Dance on Friday, June 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost of the dance is $6 and includes a lunch at the facility as well as music by Larry Rysavy. The East Bethel Senior/Community Center is located one mile east of Highway 65 on 221st Ave. For more information, call 763-434-9652.
Saturday, June 4
>Space Jam featured as first Movie in the Park
The movie Space Jam will be screened on Saturday, June 4 starting at dusk at City Park in Cambridge. The movie is the first entry in Cambridge’s Movies in the Park series, which will take place on the first Saturday of each month. Snacks will be sold by GTI, Cambridge Theatres. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be shown at Cambridge City Center Mall.
Wednesday, June 8
>First Evangelical salad luncheon
First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rush City will host a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8. There will be a free will offering, and the public is invited to the event at the church, which is located at 1000 S. Jay Ave. in Rush City.
Sunday-Thursday, June 12-16
>North Isanti Baptist Church hosts VBS
“Zoomerang: Returning to the Value of Life” is the theme for this year’s Vacation Bible School at North Isanti Baptist Church. Kids ages 3 (potty-trained) through 5th grade are invited to take part in crafts, games, skits, snacks and daily lessons. There is no cost for the school, which begins Sunday, June 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., then continues Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. An Aussie Fun Fest will be held Thursday, June 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. To register, visit www.nibchurch.com/vbs or call the church office at 763-689-3576.
Monday, June 13
>Soda bottle rocket launch at Cambridge Library
Kids and teens ages 10 and up are invited to launch soda bottle rockets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13 at the Cambridge Public Library. Attendees will build their own rockets; all necessary materials will be provided. Registration is now open on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
