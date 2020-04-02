A local state of emergency was declared during an emergency meeting of the Cambridge City Council held March 27 via video conferencing.
“The crux of the resolution is that it is declaring a local emergency and with the local emergency and the stay at home orders, it allows the mayor and the chief administrative official to issue a declaration calling for city meetings to be held by electronic means, authorizes the mayor of a municipality to declare a local emergency for a period of up to three days,” said City Administrator Lynda Woulfe. “The Cambridge City Council may consent to an extension of a declaration of a local emergency beyond three days.”
The resolution the council approved extended the emergency declaration for an additional 45 days, unless another extension is granted by the council.
Woulfe explained an emergency declaration authorizes the city to enter into contracts and perform other duties without following many of the time-consuming legal procedures normally required, including:
• Arranging for the performance of public work.
• Contracting.
• Incurring obligations.
• Employing temporary workers.
• Renting equipment.
• Purchasing supplies and materials.
• Complying with limitation on tax levies.
• Appropriating and expending public funds, including publication of ordinance and resolutions, advertisement for bids, provisions of civil service laws and rules, competitive bidding, and budget requirements.
Woulfe read the resolution, in part, that states:
“WHEREAS, the council finds that the emergency is sudden and could not have been anticipated;
“WHEREAS, the council finds that this situation threatens the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the community and threatens the provision and delivery of city services as a result of the emergency;
“WHEREAS, the council finds that the emergency poses the risk of and may cause catastrophic loss of public health, safety, and welfare if not immediately addressed; and
“WHEREAS, the council finds that traditional sources of relief are not able to repair or prevent the injury and loss.”
Woulfe said City Council meetings will be streamed on Facebook Live until further notice, and comments made by the public during Facebook Live meetings will be answered as applicable.
Per the emergency operations plans, Woulfe outlined that employees are expected to follow the basic guidelines issued by the Minnesota Department of Health:
• Use social distancing (maintain a distance from those who are ill).
• Wash your hands for 20 seconds after using the restroom, before punching in and punching out, before eating and after blowing your nose.
• Use disinfectants to wipe down common area work surfaces at least twice per day. At City Hall, Bob Johnson will clean all common area work surfaces in the morning and staff should clean the common area surfaces in the afternoon.
In addition, local measures include:
• Bridge Park Apartments will close the community room to public use and will disinfect common surfaces in the laundry room at least twice per day.
• Police and fire will increase the use gloves, masks or face shields when needed.
• Public Works offices will be closed to the public until further notice. Appointments will be required for the purchase of water meters and sewage dumping.
• Gloves and face masks will be made available to staff at each building location.
• The council chambers or Conference Room 1 will not be available for businesses to rent by the hour for meetings or depositions.
• Rental property complaint inspections will be suspended.
• Parks, Recreation, and Trails Commission and Sister City Commission meetings will be canceled.
• Airport Board meetings will be either handled via teleconference, meeting application, or be canceled if there is no pressing business.
• Planning Commission meetings will be handled via electronic meeting if an application needs a public hearing and action within the 60-day timeline.
• City Hall, Public Works offices and Police Department offices are closed to the public. Accommodations have been made for the drop off of mail and building permits. Citizens have been informed and asked to conduct business with the city online or via phone. The interior vestibule doors at City Hall are locked and the main gate at Public Works is locked. The convenience fee for credit card payments for utility bills has been suspended.
• Due to the significant number of people that could be financially impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, water shut-off for nonpayment will be suspended until the pandemic has been lifted. Payment plans would be encouraged and late penalties will be waived. The city will certify unpaid utility bills as special assessments as needed.
• Due to the Governor’s Emergency Executive Order, employees will be working from home and have been given specific assignments to complete while on home assignment. This is expected to last from March 30 through April 10.
Discussion around Northbound Liquor
Mayor Jim Godfrey asked staff about the type of employee and customer precautions that have been put in place at Northbound Liquor, the city’s municipal liquor store.
“We have all of employees wearing gloves. We have sanitizers at both registers for the customers’ use. We have a sanitizer sanitation in the front in the entryway when customers first walk in,” said Northbound Liquor Store manager Bobbi Mix. “We have constant cleaning and we are not allowing more than one person in the break room at a time.”
Woulfe noted Northbound Liquor will be closed on Sundays and Mondays to allow for proper cleaning and restocking. The liquor store will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. She also mentioned staff has been directed to wipe down shopping cart handles, cooler door handles, register counters and bathrooms at least twice per day.
Council Member Lisa Iverson wondered if the store should spread out the different days it’s closed; so the store could get a really good deep cleaning at two different times during the week.
“With all of our different deliveries it is really hard to close during the week. Some changes are being made. Also, having two days in a row really gives the employees that are working a lot ... a nice break to rest,” Mix said. “So if we have a full Sunday to clean, Monday will be a rest day and finishing up anything we haven’t gotten done. With the extra help that I can hopefully get, they are strictly going to be here cleaning on their shifts because we don’t have enough time with our regular employees.”
Godfrey asked about social distancing protocol.
“Well, we’ve been pretty good. It’s hard obviously by everybody has been kind of keeping their distance,” Mix said. “We’re trying to keep both registers open so there isn’t a line of people and to keep them spread out.”
Mix said with the help of temporary, part-time personnel, the store could manage limiting the number of people entering the store at once if the city directed them to do so. She added the store could put a table in front of the checkout counters to make customers reach farther to put things on the counter, helping customers and employees to keep their distance.
Godfrey said if it came down to temporarily closing of the liquor store, he would understand.
“My concern is the safety of the employees and the customers, more than anything. If that means closing the store completely, I can understand that, but I just want people to know it’s people over profit it my eyes,” Godfrey said. “If we need to do more to protect the people who are working there, then I think we need to seriously look into what more we can do.”
Woulfe said with council direction, staff will research the cost to do liquor store orders online and prepare them for curbside pickup, with all credit card transactions online and orders boxed and ready to go.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion adopting the revised COVID-19 plan dated March 27.
