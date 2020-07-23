Since starting on July 1, I have had the opportunity to meet so many with a strong sense of Viking Pride and look forward to meeting many more!
Back to school planning is continuing at a quick pace and, like all school districts, we eagerly await guidelines from the state. We are working on engagement with our families around areas of concern and will use the feedback we receive as part of our plan once we receive the state guidance. This week I would like to tell you a little more about the Community Education Advisory Committee (CEAC) and how you might help Community Education better serve the community.
North Branch Area Community Education (NBACE) reaches a larger cross-section of the community than perhaps any department at North Branch Area Public Schools. Director Brett Carlson and his incredible staff serve residents of all ages. Along the way they help families and individuals navigate issues and milestones, and provide opportunities that help people enrich their lives. It is inspiring work that impacts the entirety of our communities, and citizens like you help shape that work.
NBACE offers a unique way for residents to promote education and promote community involvement through the CEAC.This advisory committee is made up of citizens representing various backgrounds, communities, and interests. The purpose of the CEAC is to advise community education on the needs of the surrounding communities in regards to programming, partnerships and special events.
The CEAC meets monthly during the school year (September - May) and assists with a handful of special events throughout the year. The meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m.(how the CEAC meets will be determined by pandemic guidelines), with special events occurring at various times either in the evening or weekend. Special activities are divided among CEAC members so no one person is expected to carry too heavy a load.
Special events include Arts Fest, Concerts in the Park, candidate forums, and the student-led fall play. All are worthwhile events that add value to the community.
If you, or anyone you know, is interested in serving the community through the CEAC, please contact Brett at (651) 674-1022 or bcarlson@isd138.org.
I hope you will consider serving your friends and neighbors by joining the CEAC. It is fulfilling work with immediate rewards on the faces of both the children, adults, and seniors served by NBACE.
