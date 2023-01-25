Three years ago, my husband and I made the decision to move to the North Branch area.
We place a high value on living in this community. This is how our lives are enriched: by strengthening connections and caring for one another.
North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) has a long-standing tradition of offering Patron Tours. These tours let community members see our schools from the inside out.
Each Patron Tour starts with an overview of what they will see on the tour. Schools have changed dramatically since some of our guests were students, therefore we provide an introduction to our programs and teaching strategies at the start of the tour. The visit includes an opportunity to learn about the business side of school operations, as well as an opportunity to eat lunch with students.
Last week’s Patron Tour was attended by several community members: a North Branch City Council member, two Chisago County public health workers, three real estate agents, and a long-time community member/community historian.
The Patron Tour provided guests an opportunity to see our upgraded school facilities, observe programs in operation and informally get answers to questions.
It was very interesting to hear the different perspectives that connected interesting historical information to exciting growth opportunities in the area. Staff and students did an exceptional job telling our NBAPS story through their spontaneous display of integrity:
* Kindergarten students leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance,
* A Sunrise elementary student joining the tour to push a guest in his wheelchair,
* A parent seeing their middle school son in the hallway and to her pure joy, was greeted with a smile, hug, and her son replying, “yes” to a photo opportunity,
* High school students in the ProStart program creating a menu, preparing the meal and providing top-notch lunch service,
* Students from the Norse Area Learning Center talking about the importance of saving money and their life-changing decisions that have put them on track to fulfill their hopes and dreams,
* Hard-working students from the Life Work Center 18-21 transition program sharing about their workday.
Every Patron tour provides the opportunity to learn about our programming, and see first-hand the student learning experience.
We are so thankful to our community support that opens the doors that inspire students’ dreams, creates opportunities daily to build integrity, and provides a foundation of learning that instills hope for each Viking’s future.
Being part of something bigger than ourselves is important at any age and living in this community deepens connectedness in our amazing Viking community!
Have you considered attending a Patron tour? If you are still reading this column, perhaps you are and we would love for you to be our guest. We all need community! The beauty of our Viking Community is that you can contribute just by participating. Showing up can enrich your life, and the lives of others. Please contact me at spaul@isd138.org and let’s get you scheduled on a Patron Tour!
Sara Paul is the superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
