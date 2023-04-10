Top players: Sophomore Tyler Minke, seventh grader Nick Melvin, eighth grader Drake Dimich.
Outlook: The North Branch boys golf team is fairly young on paper, but many of its young golfers have plenty of experience. Sophomore Tyler Minke is back after making an appearance at state a season ago.
Vikings head coach Ryan Minke is optimistic about this year’s outlook.
“We had three seventh graders that played varsity last year that are all a year older,” Ryan Minke said. “Hopefully they got better. We brought in a seventh grader (Nick Melvin) that is pretty good. He’s played all over the country in junior tournaments in the summer and has done really well.
“I’m hoping we have a pretty good team. We should have a good team for the next three years.”
The snowy weather has delayed the start of the golf season in Minnesota, but Ryan Minke expects his team to hit the ground running once the courses are playable and the competitions get underway.
“Golf in Minnesota, once we get out, it’s going to be go, go, go. We just want to get better and get experience,” he said. “If things go well this year, we are pretty good, but I just want to make sure that we are continuing to build for the future.
“My biggest goals are just to improve. It’s more about improving and getting better every day than the outcome.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.