CI Gymnastics car wash 2022.jpg

The Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team poses at last year's car wash.

 Submitted photo

The Cambridge-Isanti High School gymnastics team will be holding a car wash to raise funds for its upcoming season.

The car wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22 in the parking lot of Cambridge State Bank (off Hwy 95 behind Culvers).

  
