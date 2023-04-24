As a journalist, and particularly as a newspaper editor, I take words and writing extremely seriously.
That started in high school, when I took four years of Latin to learn about words and their roots. Latin also taught me a great deal about English, beyond nouns and verbs to crazy concepts such as the difference between a gerund and gerundive.
And before you say it: don’t ask.
I’ve spent decades holding discussions – some might call them arguments – about grammar and writing style. For example, newspaper reporters and editors follow the dictums of the AP Stylebook, which tells us when to capitalize certain words, what numbers should look like, and a myriad of other writing do’s and don’ts.
Not that I always listen. Just ask our amazing editor Sarah, whom I tormented a few years back with an argument – ahem, discussion – as to whether the plural of the baseball term “RBI” was really “RBIs.” AP Stylebook says we should add the “s,” but I disagree: We don’t call them “run batted ins,” do we?
Sarah and the AP Stylebook won that battle, for the record.
But I pride myself on being tuned in to words and their meanings. Which is why there are some words in our current vernacular that cause me a moment’s pause.
For example, I cannot help but laugh whenever I hear people trying to denigrate someone as being “woke.” As in awake, right? This is a bad thing? Because if you are not “woke,” I assume you’re asleep. Or unconscious. Or just generally unaware.
I understand that it’s a word that has been weaponized by certain factions to serve as an insult. And realistically, there have been some mistakes and missteps by the “woke” crowd that have caused more problems than they have solved.
Still, when someone is trying to insult a person by calling them, “woke,” all I can do is laugh.
Perhaps I should cry, because I wish we could engage in thoughtful discussions where we listen to others to hopefully understand their thoughts and feelings. Instead, we are forced into debates where our dogma has to “win” and our opponent’s dogma must “lose.”
I have run into that credo several times over the past few months, particularly in the debate over personal pronouns.
Personal pronouns used to be easy: If you were a boy, you used “he,” and if you were a girl, you used “she.” That is not the way pronouns are used any more, though. In particular, there has been a movement to use the word “they” as a singular pronoun.
I have read several stories written about individuals who wish to use “they” as a singular pronoun, and to me, the stories are jarring. I have to think about a plural pronoun being used to describe a single person, and I wrestle with it. To this old man, it just does not seem right.
But after thinking more about it, and after talking with others, I finally determined who is wrong in this discussion. As it was with “RBIs,” I must admit that I need to correct my way of thinking about it.
Research has proven that, when readers see a gendered pronoun, they make assumptions about the gender of the person being described. As a result, the American Psychological Association advocates for the singular “they,” because it is inclusive of all people and helps writers, readers and speakers avoid making assumptions about gender.
There are literally hundreds of gender-neutral alternatives, including “xe,” “ze” and “sie.” Honestly, those are even more jarring to me because I (and my word processing software) view them as typos.
However, I’ve come to realize which pronoun to use when talking about this situation: It is a ME problem. Why do I have the right to tell someone what pronoun to use? That is correct, I do not. It also is a reminder that words and language are always evolving, and I need to recognize and accept this evolution.
To that end, I formally admit that the plural of RBI is, in fact … still under discussion.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.