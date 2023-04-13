Observing a preschool classroom recently, I watched a group of four young children playing in the dramatic play space. They had a small kitchen set with a table and chairs, play food, baskets, a small closet, and a mirror. One of them was intently rearranging the entire space with another she had convinced to help. One child was stuffing food into his shirt and the last brought me a basket of foods to choose from.

While we were talking about our favorite snacks, the first student said to all, “Time to sit! We must go!”. She and her friend had pushed the table aside, packed a basket of food, and set the four chairs in rows, two by two. Once they were all seated, she told them, “We are flying on an airplane!”. Where did they go and what were they going to do when they got there, I am not sure, but the excited look on their faces made it clear this was a great adventure.

