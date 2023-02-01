Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once every other month.
Thursday, Feb. 2
>Building bricks at North Branch
The North Branch Area Library will offer an opportunity for kids ages 5 and older to build with Lego bricks and other materials from 10:30-11:15 a.m. This will be held at the community room of the library, which is at 6355 379th St. in North Branch. Please register every child who intends to build; to register, visit ecrlib.org.
Saturday, Feb. 4
>Mosaic heart craft at North Branch
The North Branch Area Library will offer an opportunity to build mosaic hearts using beads, tiles and broken plates starting at 1 p.m. This event for those ages 14-older will be held at the community room of the library, which is at 6355 379th St. in North Branch. Please register by visiting ecrlib.org.
Saturday, Feb. 4
>Youth snowmobile safety course
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will present this course from 2-6 p.m. Participants must register in advance, but opening are limited. To register, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f4fa8a62fa5f85-snowmobile?useFullSite=true#/.
Saturday, Feb. 4
>Friluftsliv Festival at Anoka-Ramsey
Anoka-Ramsey’s Cambridge Campus will offer walking, hiking and skiing along luminary-lined trails behind the college from 5:30-8:30 p.m. There also will be an opportunity to make s’mores and sled on nearby hills. For more information, call 763-433-1100.
Wenesday, Feb. 8
>Coffee talk at Cambridge Legion
Cambridge American Legion Post 290, which is located at 220 Main St. S in Cambridge, will host a coffee talk from noon to 2 p.m. Coffee and cookies will be provided, followed by a movie. A representative from Isanti County Veterans Services will be available to provide assistance and updates regarding veterans-related issues. This event is open to all veterans.
Thursday, Feb. 9
>Anderson at Chisago Senior Center
We R Able invites area residents to a concert featuring Jim Anderson, who performs a variety of genres, starting at 6 p.m. The concert will be held at the Chisago County Senior Center, which is located at which is located at 38790 6th Ave. in North Branch. Donations will be cheerfully accepted at the door for We R Able, which provides programs for adults with disabilities in the Rush City and North Branch area. Please call 320-358-3616 for more information.
Thursday, Feb. 9
>Learn about seed germination
Robin Trott will present, “Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Starting Seeds starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge. Trott is the University of Minnesota Extension Horticulture Educator in Douglas County. A Zoom option also is available; please call 763-689-8254 for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 11
>Rush City polar plunge
The 7th Annual Fire & Ice Lions Lunge will be held on the ice in front of Flickabirds Resort from 10 a.m. to noon. The event, which is presented by the Rush City Lions and Rush City Fire Department, allows entrants who raise $75 per person to take the plunge. For more information, email @ fireandicelunge@gmail.com.
Saturday, Feb. 11
>Create valentines at Rush City Library
All ages are invited to create valentine cards from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Rush City Library, which is located at 240 W. 4th St. in Rush City. All supplies will be provided; young children will require adult assistance, and children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult or older sibling. No registration necessary. For more info, go to ecrlib.org, call 320-358-3948 or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Tuesday, Feb. 14
>North Branch Chamber luncheon
The monthly North Branch Chamber luncheon will be held at North Branch Area High School from noon to 1 p.m. The featured speaker will be Jason Ziemer, Community Development Director for the city of North Branch, and lunch will be catered by the Pro-Start Culinary Program at North Branch High School. To register, go to https://northbranchchamber.com/chamber-luncheon-registration/.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
>We R Able Valentine’s Day crafts
We R Able invites area residents to activate their creativity and join Tuesday Crafts with Sue in the art room at North Branch High School, which is located at 38175 Grand Ave., from 6-8 p.m. The program is accessible and open to the general public. For more information, call 320-358-3616.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
>Storytime at Rush City Library
The Rush City Library will host a storytime for children ages 3-5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, crafts and more with library staff and volunteers. This storytime program will take place on the first and third Wednesday of the month through February.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
>North 65 Chamber luncheon
The North 65 Chamber of Commerce February Chapter luncheon will feature Cambridge Mayor Jim Godfrey giving his “State of the City” address. The event begins at 11:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church with a luncheon catered by Walker Methodist Levande. Cost is $15; register at north65chamber.com.
Thursday, Feb. 16
>Teen board games at North Branch Library
Teens are invited to North Branch Area Library’s new teen space for board games, a scavenger hunt, and free pizza and snacks from 6-7:30 p.m. The library is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch. For more info, go to ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Friday, Feb. 17
>Dino Dig at Cambridge Library
Kids ages 4 and up will learn about dinosaurs, the science behind finding dinosaurs, and much more. Registration is required for two sessions, with the morning dig from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and the afternoon dig from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Registration can be made on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The Cambridge Library is located at 111 Dellwood St. N in Cambridge.
